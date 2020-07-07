Donald E. Swangstu

STOUGHTON / MADISON-Donald E. Swangstu, age 74, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on May 8, 1946, the son of Edwin and Borghild (Olson) Swangstu.

Donald is survived by his longtime partner, Sue Vincent; son, Donny Swangstu; daughter, Becca Adler; mother of his children, Margaret Mulcahy; grandchildren, Lauryn, Stephanie, Camren, Kyle and Kenzie; two brothers, Sonny and Richard; two sisters, Elizabeth and Darlene; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Roger, Eugene and Edward; and sister, Betty.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Donald’s children would like to give special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness, incredible care and support and for putting up with us.

