Dodgeville – Donald E. Dyreson, age 69, of Dodgeville, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Mineral Point Health Services.

He was born on July 12, 1952, son of Russell and Eleanor (Thomas) Dyreson, of Dodgeville. Donald worked many different jobs and spent his entire life in Dodgeville. He was an avid sports fan, if there was any game on, he would be watching.

Donald is survived by his brothers, Dean Dyreson of Daytona Beach, FL and Randy (Deb) Dyreson of Dodgeville, his sisters, Colleen (David Miles) Yapp of Barneveld, Connie (John) Peterson of Blanchardville and Kathy (Fran) Jelle of Arena; his nieces Morgan (Scott) Chapman of Barneveld, Gabrielle (Tom) Holtzman of Dodgeville, Tiffany (Brian) Veness of Sun Prairie, Kari (Luke) LaBonte of Mt Horeb and Mikayla (Chris) Dyreson of Monona; his nephew Justin (Susan Favreau) Jelle of Arena; 8 great nieces and nephews; his uncle Derald Hickcox, of Dodgeville; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Friends may call from 3:30 p.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held in East Side Cemetery in Dodgeville.

Donald’s family would like to thank Upland Hills Health Hospital Dodgeville and Mineral Point Health Services for their wonderful care.

