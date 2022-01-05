Donald E. “Donnie” Shager

by Obituaries

Donald E. “Donnie” Shager, age 84 of Wiota, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 22, 1937, in Monroe, WI the son of William and Alma (Erickson) Shager. Donnie grew up in the Wiota area where he attended Jennings grade school. He graduated from South Wayne High School in 1955. Following his high school graduation, Donnie went on to graduate from the UW Farm Short Course in Madison, WI. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Margaret Graham on September 28, 1957, enjoying 64 years of marriage. After their marriage, Donnie and Margaret began farming at the Shager family farm in 1957 where they raised their children and made many wonderful memories. Over the years, Donnie also ran Kent Feed and later Vermeer Hay Equipment from his farm. In his off season, Donnie worked at Swiss Colony in the seasonal department. He was proud of his family farm that to this day has stayed in the family for 154 years.

Donnie is survived by his wife Margaret at home; his children: Curt (Kathy) Shager, Cara (Tom) Thorison, Christy (Lance) Pethel, and Cameron (Brenda) Shager; his grandchildren: Ria (Brian) Arndt, Alisa (Leon) McIntosh, Gabe (Bethany) Helmich, Carly Shager, Chaesta (Dan) Kirchner, Sydney Pethel, and Sadie Pethel, Matt (Carrie) Ammerman, Melanie Ammerman and Alan (Stephanie) Ammerman; 13 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and sister-in-law: Mavis Shager.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Chuck Shager, Delbert Shager, and Willard Shager; two sisters-in-law: Luann Shager Dexter and Jean Shager; and one Daughter-in-law: Sue Eicher Shager.

Donnie was baptized and confirmed at the East Wiota Lutheran Church and in highschool taught Sunday school to his younger classmates. He was a lifelong member at Wiota Lutheran Church and served on the church council for many years. Donnie was also a second-generation president of the East Wiota Lutheran Cemetery with his son Cameron following in his footsteps. Donnie was a proud supporter of the South Wayne School District where he was the President and founding member of the Black Hawk F.F.A. Alumni.

Donnie enjoyed his life, living each moment he could to the fullest. Some of his favorite things to do were camping with family, riding horses, motorcycles, snowmobiling and flying his airplane. Donald loved to travel with his wife and children overseas and stateside. He was a child at heart and always made sure to play with his children and grandchildren whether it be racing to the house for lunch or sledding down the hill after chores Donnie made sure to bring joy to those around him. He was proud to spend many years on the farm with his children and grandchildren teaching them everything they needed to know about farming and cattle. Donnie cherished the time he spent with his family – especially his grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church with Vicar Myron Crawford officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at Wiota Lutheran Church. A private family burial will be held in East Wiota Cemetery.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Donnie’s name.

The family would like to thank Upland Hills Health Hospice staff and the Erickson Funeral Home for all their kind and compassionate work. A special thank you to Dr. Sarah Fox for the wonderful care that she gave Donnie over the years.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all who attend the visitation and funeral wear masks and respect social distancing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.