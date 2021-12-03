Donald “Donnie” James Keller Jr.

Donald “Donnie” James Keller, Jr., age 59, of Sun Prairie, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 27, 2021, due to complications from Covid.

Donnie was born on August 21, 1962, to the late Donald John and Catherine Charlene (Statz) Keller in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Donnie attended Victoria High School in Victoria, Texas.

Donnie had many loves, but his most endearing and lasting love was for the Green Bay Packers! He was one of the Packer’s most passionate, devoted fans, often sporting his Packer suit or Jacket. Donnie also loved driving Hummers and finding out what they could and could not handle. Donnie was a talented builder, and his greatest legacy was constructing over a thousand buildings throughout his long career, including hotels across the Midwest, single family homes and many apartments. Donnie was a mentor to many, teaching the fundamentals and complexities of Framing Carpentry. Many of his protégés went on to successful careers and businesses, employing Donnie’s techniques. He loved to surprise his family in Texas by dropping in from time to time. He was entertaining, a great storyteller and knew how to have fun.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, George and Clara (Zander) Statz, Francis and Elizabeth (Meier) Keller; his brothers, Chuck and Greg; sister, Debbie (Keller) Brock; uncles, Danny and Donnie Statz, John and Richard Keller, Wendall Stull; aunts, Terry and Beverly Statz, Phyllis Frank, Lois and Barbara Keller.

Donnie is survived by his siblings; Jeff (Patty), Nancy, Patty (Ken) Brown, Brian, Elle (Tim) Saunders, Brad; brother-in-law, Jeff Brock; sister-in-law, Tina Tibbitts; nieces and nephews: Rachel and Jessica Brock, Abbey (Erich) Castalia, Chris (Jacquelynn) Brown, Kevin (girlfriend, Claudia Serrano) Brown, Kacey (Eric) Helt, Kyle (girlfriend, Madison DiFato) Keller, Karly (boyfriend, Dominic Costanzo) Keller, Adam (Jill), Nic, Zac, Colton (girlfriend, Heather Palmer) Saunders, Tailyn (boyfriend, Jake Raymond) Keller, Layken and Maxon Keller; great-nephews, Isaiah Brock and Mason Helt.

He is further survived by his uncles, Tom, Rich (Veronica), Jim (Kathy), Roger (Betty) Statz and Ivan Frank; aunts, Shirley Statz, Lillian Stull, Fran (Richard) Paulson; and numerous cousins.

Donnie’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597. Prayer Service will start promptly at 1:00 p.m. There will be time for Sharing of Memories, followed by a pulled pork and cheesy potato luncheon, and to honor Donnie, the Green Bay Packer Game. Feel free to wear your Packer gear! Side dishes to share are welcome.

