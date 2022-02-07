Donald ‘Donnie’ H. Leifker

Donald “Donnie” H. Leifker, 86, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery in Benton, WI.

Family & friends may call on Friday, February 11th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Saturday, February 12th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Donnie was born on March 21, 1935 to Urban & Bernice (Doyle) Leifker in Menominee, IL. He married Mary H. Walker on May 22, 1956 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Tennyson, WI. Together, he, Mary & the kids would pack up the car and go on Sunday road trips and occasionally stop to go fishing. Donnie will always be remembered as a neighbor & friend willing to lend a helping hand, fixing tractors and other tractor equipment that would break down in a field, Donnie was there to help with repairs. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a board member for the Benton Township. Donnie enjoyed farming, mechanic work, tractors, a big Ford Motor Co. guy (it always had to be a Ford), music, western movies, Sunday morning polka music, caring for his animals, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Donnie is survived by a son, Ron Leifker of Hazel Green, WI; a daughter, Linda Leifker of Hazel Green, WI; a daughter-in-law, Mary (Thiltgen) Leifker of Hazel Green, WI; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings: Millie Hilby, Arnold (Rose) Leifker and Alvin Leifker; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary (April 10, 2018), a son, Dale “Fly” (February 23, 2017), 6 siblings: Margaret Ann, Charlie, Earl, Harry, Joe & Mary.

