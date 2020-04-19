Donald “Don” William Temby

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA, Wis. – Donald “Don” William Temby, age 81, of Monona, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Oak Park Place-Madison.

He was born on July 20, 1938, in Reedsburg, the son of Donald J. and Grace (Erdahl) Temby. Don graduated from Bellville High School. For the past 48 years, Don lived in Monona. Don was employed at the State Medical Society for over 30 years. He was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with the Monona Fire Department for 15 years and a Fire Instructor at MATC-Madison Fire Academy.

Don was very talented in so many things. He designed and built his cottage, many pieces of furniture, and he was always helping someone with plumbing, electrical or home improvement projects. He always would say “I’m a Jack of all trades, master of none.”

Don looked forward to trapshooting, hunting, Bear Bluff, Water Fights with the fire dept., hunting, getting together with friends, and the occasional trip to Green Lantern for bloody marys was always a treat for everyone. For 25 years, Don was an usher with St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Monona. Don enjoyed traveling. His last item on his travel bucket list was Alaska. Last summer with family, he did 14-day Alaskan Cruise which included a train trip to Denali and bus trip to Anchorage. Don was a man of integrity, a man with great advice and willing to lend an ear. He was quick with a joke, role model, neighbor, friend, and an amazing dad & grandpa.

Don is survived by his daughters, Kathy Kittle, Julie Frasier, Lori (Terry) Dunivon, and Kristen Salewski; grandchildren, David, Danielle, Shannon, Renee, Christopher, Justin, and Abigail and six great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother, Larry Temby (Karen Mayerl), and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Marie Dahl.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.