Donald “Don” Keith Stampes

Donald K. Stampes age 74, of Monroe, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home.

Don was born on March 13, 1947 in Chicago, the son of Clarence “Jack” and Irma (Matthews) Stampes. He graduated from Harrison Technical High School in Chicago and attended Wright Junior College and DeVry University. Don was united in marriage to Joy Diadul on September 3, 1967 in Arlington Heights, IL. He worked for Continental Bank in downtown Chicago for 26 years mainly in information technology as a Systems Analyst and was a Microsoft Certified Professional Systems Engineer. Applying his love of woodworking, Don worked as a furniture medic for several months before he and Joy moved to Monroe in 1994. While in Monroe, Don was employed at Beloit Corporation and Monroe Clinic until retiring.

He was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church and enjoyed classic cars and camping. Don and Joy had many favorite camping destinations including Mirror Lake and Yellowstone Lake State Parks, Thomson Causeway, and various state and national parks in the western United States.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joy Stampes of Monroe; a daughter, Tracy (Mauro) Magellan of Monroe; a son, Jack T. (Kim) Stampes of Bartlett, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel (Lance) VanMeer, Julia Magellan (Matthew Bodeau), J.T. and Collin Stampes; greatgranddaughter, Leah Estelle Magellan; sister, Patricia DiSantis of Clive, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at St. Victor Catholic Church with Monsignor Larry Bakke officiating. Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Monroe. Visitation will be at the church on January 6th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.

