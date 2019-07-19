Donald C. Hach

Donald C. Hach, age 87, of Highland, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2018 at home following a brief illness.

Donald was born on February 19, 1932 in Dodgeville to Edward and Anna (Maerz) Hach. He lived and farmed his entire life on the Hach Farm north of Highland except for the two years he served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Hawaii. Donald enjoyed farming with his brother Alfred. In his younger days, he took a vacation trip every year. He enjoyed his daily drive to a neighboring town for a meal. He was devoted to his many cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anna; three brothers, Raymond (Elsper); Elmer (Betty) Hach and Alfred Hach; and four sisters, Marian (George) Prochaska; Viola (Sam) Swinehart; Helen (Edward) Hurda and Betty Gorman.

Donald is survived by his brother, David (Laurie) Hach of Muscoda; a brother-in-law, Jim Gorman of Soldiers Grove as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland with Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery with Full Military Honors. A Rosary will be held at 9:15 A.M. followed by visitation until the time of services. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

