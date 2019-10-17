Donald Bryant

Donald Bryant, age 78, of Beloit, died in Beloit Memorial Hospital on October 14, 2019.

Donald was born on March 26, 1941 in Mazomanie to Harold and Anna Bryant.

Donald attended Mazomanie High School where he met and married his first wife, Mary Ellen Carter.

They had three children, Sheila (Lee Larrew), Sherrie (Keith James) and Steven (Anastasia).

Following Mary Ellen’s death, Donald remarried Kathaleen of Beloit and gained a beautiful stepdaughter, Julie Foley.

He has 5 grandchildren: Austin, Elizabeth, Alexis, David, Joshua, and two great-nieces: Ainslie and Thea. In addition, he has two brothers: James Bryant (Phyllis) of Milwaukee and Dr. John Bryant (Kathy) of Milwaukee with three sons: Christian (Hilary), Eric (Chelsea) and Kyle (Whitney).

Donald worked for almost 30 years at General Motors in Janesville. He was an avid Euchre player, loved to hunt raccoons and had a passion for the Chicago Cubs. Donald is preceded in death by his wife (Kathaleen), his parents; a sister, and his grandparents.

His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Julie Foley for her care and constant support of Donald.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 mass at Holy Cross Parish, in Mazomanie.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Holy Cross Parish, 410 Cramer St. Mazomanie, Wisconsin 53560.

