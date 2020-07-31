Donald Arthur “Don” Bradley

ARLINGTON – Donald Arthur “Don” Bradley, age 88, of Arlington, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at home as he had wished.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Madison, the son of William and Elsie (Zimmerman) Bradley.

Don married the love of his life, Phyllis Midthun on May 10, 1952, at Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ in Dane, Wis. Together, they raised seven beautiful children. Don served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War from Nov. 26, 1952 until Oct. 4, 1954. He worked as an auto mechanic for Johnson Sales and Service and Zimbrick Bus Service.

Don was a member of Dane Immanuel United Church of Christ. He was a very hard-working man who was very handy and loved to build things. He loved the outdoors and took a lot of pride in his lawn which earned him the title “lawn ranger.” Don also looked forward to the gathering of his family every August to enjoy the Arlington Parade. Don and Phyllis enjoyed the Packers every Sunday, no one daring to stand in front of the TV while the game was on. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always eager to tell jokes. He enjoyed classic country music, his favorite being Hank Williams. He looked forward to their Friday night tradition when he and Phyllis enjoyed pizza with a cold Miller Lite. Don had a warmth about him that would draw people to him, always seeing the best in everyone he met. To put it simply, his family was his life. Everyone should be so lucky to know a man like Don Bradley.

Don is survived by this wife of 68 wonderful years, Phyllis; two sons, Donald R. (Brenda) Bradley and Mark (Shirley) Bradley; three daughters, Lynne (John) Harmon, Cheryl Mell and Lori (Turk) Yelk; 18 grandchildren, Bryan (B.J. Wagner) Yelk, Chad (Michelle) Yelk, Tracie (Brian Riddle) Yelk, Ashley (Nick) Giudice, Haley (Ryan) Krohlow, Whitney Mell, John Mell, Steffanie Mell, Darci (Brandon Rauch) Yelk, Trisha (Brad Denruiter) Yelk, Kelli (Kasey) Miller, Stacy (Josh) Voights, Taylor (Cross Zander) Bradley, James Bradley, Samantha (Andy) Reese, Adam Bradley, Jerel (Sara) Harmon, and Corwin (Michelle) Harmon; along with 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, James C. Bradley and William M. Bradley; two grandchildren, David J. Bradley and Jack G. Mell; six brothers, LaVerne (Esther) Bradley, Charles (Darlene) Bradley, Gervase Bradley, Lyman Bradley, Eldred Bradley and William “Vernon” (Anna) Bradley; and three sisters, Ellen (James) Doherty, Elsie (Donald) Price, Madeline (Don) Kohler, and Leona Padley.

A private memorial service will be held.

Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Donald’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast Link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Burial will be held at Dane Immanuel Cemetery.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a future date.

A special thanks to our grandchildren, Arlington EMTs, Dr. Davenport of St. Mary’s, Michelle Russell of Hospice, Ryan Brothers and Jim Ragland of Gunderson Funeral Home, all who took great care of Don.

