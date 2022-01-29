Don Robbins

Don Robbins, age 85, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022.

At this time no services are planned.

Don was born January 25, 1936, in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Frederick and Berniece (Bennett) Robbins.

He had served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. In August of 2012, he married Susan Gunn in Mauston.

Don worked for many years in Wisconsin Rapids in the paper mill industry and retired at the age of 80.

Don enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors. He was a very good cook and breadmaker. Oftentimes he could be found putzing in the garage with woodworking projects. He also liked to play cards, especially cribbage.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters Shirley (Ken) Robbins and Kathy Robbins; a son, Ed Robbins; a very special friend, Jodi (Tory) Needham; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Wanda; son, Don, and a brother, Jim.

