Dominic José “Nuku” Ochoa

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. / MIAMI, Fla. – Dominic José “Nuku” Ochoa, age 16, formerly of Cottage Grove, Wis., who recently moved to Miami, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 20, 2003, in Madison, the son of Jose Ochoa and Donna (Saeck) Cross. Dominic attended Monona Grove High School. He was very bright, curious, and charismatic, positively impacting everyone who knew him. He loved learning about topics that interested him such as chemistry, languages, history, and biology. His passions included listening to music, cooking, traveling, collecting Nike Air Jordan and Air Force 1 shoes, and spending time on the beach. He especially enjoyed long boarding with his older sister and playing video games and wrestling with his younger brother. As a youngster, he enjoyed karate, Cottage Grove baseball, and was a member of Pack 145 as a Cub Scout and Troop 132 as a Boy Scout.

Dominic is survived by his father, José Ochoa; mother and stepfather, Donna and Leo Jr. Cross; sister, Vanessa Ochoa; brother, Colin Cross; maternal grandmother, Jean Swalheim; maternal grandfather, Ralph “Don” Saeck; paternal grandfather, José Dario Ochoa; paternal grandmother, Guillermina Carrero Ochoa; step paternal grandfather, Leo Cross, Sr.; and step paternal grandmother, Linda Cross. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

A celebration of life/funeral service will be held at ABIDING SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 406 West Cottage Grove Road, Cottage Grove, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, with Pastor Abrahamson presiding.

A private burial will be held at Cottage Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. If you’d like to participate in the service online, you may do so at www.abidingshepherd.org/livestream.

In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-dominic-ochoa.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

