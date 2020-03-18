Domestic Abuse Intervention Services requests donations of baby formula

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County is requesting immediate donations of baby formula to help survivors of domestic abuse.

According to a Facebook post, the organization has run out of baby formula and has been unable to find more in stores.

The post said that one resident went to four separate stores Tuesday night and was not able to find formula at any of them.

The organization said it is also running low on baby wipes.

According to the post, the organization’s business office is closed, but the security office at 2102 Fordem Ave. is open 24/7.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments