Homicide charges filed against Janesville man in Wisconsin Dells death

Jeremy Lee Mondy

PORTAGE, Wis. — Homicide charges are officially being filed against the Janesville man arrested earlier this week in connection to a woman’s death in Wisconsin Dells.

Jeremy Lee Mondy is being charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a Domestic Abuse modifier, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of bail jumping. He’s scheduled to make an appearance in Columbia County court Friday afternoon.

Police were sent to check on the welfare of two people who were staying in a room at The VUE in Wisconsin Dells on Sunday morning. Officers say they encountered a man in the room — later identified as Mondy — who said he was OK, but a woman inside the room was dead. Police took Mondy into custody, but formal charges weren’t filed until Friday.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is helping investigate the case.

