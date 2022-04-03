Dolores R. “Dody” Condon

by Obituaries

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in Argyle, WI. She was born on April 5, 1930, in Cincinnati, OH and was the daughter of John Henry Peterson and Nellie Elizabeth (Studer) Peterson. Dody grew up in Cincinnati until 1941, when the Peterson family moved to Indiana. In 1948, Dody graduated from Lapel High School, in Lapel, Indiana. Following high school, Dody attended St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Dayton, OH where she received her degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. On November 8, 1952, she was married to John Condon. In January of 1953, John was drafted into the United States Marines and was stationed in Florida. They then moved to Opa-locka, FL and started their family, with the birth of their first child, Sue. Following John’s honorable discharge from the service, they returned to Dayton where they welcomed four more children. They then settled in Virginia in 1961 and remained until 1973. From there they moved to Northern Illinois (Libertyville: 1973-1985 and Barrington: 1985-1992), before retiring to their forever home in Argyle.

Dody is survived by her children: J. Patrick (Jane) Condon of Brookfield, WI, Peggy Crane of Saratoga, CA, Mary Lynn (Terry) Barrette of River Falls, WI, and Michael (Holly Erickson) Condon of Argyle; 6 grandchildren: Kevin (Meaghan), Christy, Brian (Michelle), Darian (John), Hannah, and Bryce; 7 great-grandchildren: Wesson, Isley, Ellie, Ian, Hallie, Samuel, and Olivia; and one sister: Katy Jolley of Sun City, AZ. Dody is preceded in death by her parents; her husband John; and daughter Sue.

Dody’s Catholic faith was the bedrock of her life. She was a devout Catholic who truly lived out her faith and the Gospel. Dody was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Argyle, a volunteer for the Lafayette Vicariate (Deanery) of the Diocese of Madison, a leader in various Girl Scout Councils, an officer and involved member of the Swiss Attic Fanciers #939 and the Wisconsin State Questers, a volunteer school nurse, and the head nurse at Camp Parater, Caroline County, VA. While enjoying her time helping others, she had a passion for gardening, especially growing flowers that she had transplanted from her mother’s garden and later into her daughter’s garden. Dody loved to cook and host friends and family, often showcasing her culinary skills with a home cooked meal. She had an adventurous spirit, whether it be her time as a nurse in Guatemala working with the Maryknoll Missions or leading her Girl Scout Troop over the next bend. Dody was one to never look back. She also had a competitive spirit, especially when it came to playing golf, cards or a fierce game of Scrabble. Dody will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday April 5, 2022, at the St. Isidore Parish/St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (213 North Lafayette Street, Argyle 53504) with Father Michael Johnson of St. Isidore Parish presiding. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Argyle following the Mass. A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle (801 E. Milwaukee St., Argyle, WI 53504). Following the Visitation, there will be a Rosary held at 7:00 PM.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

