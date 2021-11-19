Dolores Meinholz

Dolores M. Meinholz, age 97 passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Sun Prairie Health Care Center.

She was born on July 29, 1924 in Eau Claire and was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Dohm) Meinholz .

Dolores moved to Milwaukee in 1952 where she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Eastern region of Forest Service.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers Matt, Joseph, Robert, Peter, Herbert, Roger; 3 sisters Genevieve LaVigne, Louise Girard and Marcella Wurzer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Inurnment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Milwaukee.

