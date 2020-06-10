Dolores Marie Acker

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Dolores Marie Acker, age 97 of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

She was born on June 6, 1923 in Ashton, the daughter of Christian and Gertrude Brabender. She married Leander Acker on Oct. 24, 1950, and they spent 49 years together.

She grew up on the family farm in Ashton and then spent the rest of her life in Middleton. She enjoyed time with family, cooking, embroidery, and corresponding with pen pals located across the world.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and “Gramma.” She is survived by her son, Robert Acker (Susan Attewell) of Waunakee; her grandson, Jared (Alicia) of Janesville; her granddaughter, Melissa (Nicholas Still) of Chicago; and great-grandson, Zachary Acker.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Leander Acker; and granddaughter, Jessica Acker.

We would like to thank the dedicated and caring workers at Sage Meadows, and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care. In addition, we would like to thank friends and family for their visits and tasty treats.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a contribution in Dolores’ memory may consider donating to UW Habitat for Humanity, http://habitatuw.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761