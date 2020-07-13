Dolores H. Mockrud

OREGON – Dolores H. Mockrud, age 88, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Sienna Meadows.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1932, in Wauzeka, Wis., the daughter of William and Amelia (Rose) Lenz.

Dolores graduated from Wauzeka High School. She married Karl Mockrud. Dolores worked at the Madison Kipp Company. She loved cooking and reading.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Karl Mockrud; daughter, Diana (Joseph) Ewoldt; sister, Gertrude Koecke; three stepdaughters; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

A celebration of Dolores’ life will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Dolores’ name to Agrace HospiceCare at Agrace Foundation, 5935 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

A special thank you to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Sienna Meadows Memory Care for their loving care.

