Dolores E. Moore

BELOIT – Dolores Elaine Van Pool Moore, 88, passed away at on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Dolores was born in Janesville on December, 12, 1931 to Roscoe Harold Van Pool Sr. and Dorothy Marie Wandell Van Pool Dabson.

Dolores attended Wilson grade school and later entered high school in the old Janesville High, graduating June 8, 1952. Dolores went back to school in 1990 after the death of her 2nd husband James Roy Moore (married May 30, 1968), graduating from Rich Mountain Community College, Mena, Arkansas, with a degree in Data Processing. She was previously married to John Williard Cook and had 5 sons. Dolores took a course in writing short stories from Long Ridge Writers Group of West Redding, Connecticut.

Dolores is survived by her sons: Jonathan Cook of Fort Atkinson, Daniel Cook of Janesville, DuWayne Cook of Beloit and James Cook of Janesville. She is also survived by one granddaughter, one grandson and one great granddaughter. As well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, John and James; a son, Sgt. William E. Cook, US Air Force; her parents; five brothers, Donald, Perry Allen, Richard, Ralph and Roscoe Jr.; three sisters, Betty McCallum, Jean Ambrose and Esther Jordan, and her step father, Cleon Dabson.

A Graveside Service will be held at Oakhill Cemetery, Janesville, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville, Wisconsin is assisting the family.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Janesville, Wisconsin

(608) 754-8700