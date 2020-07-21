Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reverse on masks

CNN by CNN

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will no longer require shoppers to wear masks at all of their stores, they’ll instead “request” it.

Nearly two weeks ago the retailer’s policies stated shoppers, vendors, and employees must wear masks.

Both of the chains are operated by Dollar Tree Incorporated. Dollar Tree and Family General Stores will require masks if mandated by state or local rules.

The company hasn’t said why the change was made.

