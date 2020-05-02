DOJ to release over 10,000 public records to Rep. Nygren; state to pay his attorneys $40K fees

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice will release over 10,000 public records to Republican state Rep. John Nygren after he filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers’ office in November.

According to the news release, the records request was related to the funding of farmer mental health programs. The state Legislature exempted itself from the open records laws applying to Evers and other state government officials.

“While Rep. Nygren may have the time during this pandemic to let a lawsuit unnecessarily drag out in court, the Governor’s office does not,” the statement said.

Evers complied with the records request back in March.

Nygren asked for all documents containing one or more common terms, such as “mental health” or the names of lawmakers.

The governor’s office has agreed to settle Nygren’s lawsuit and will provide thousands of pages of records with the help of DOJ staff.

The release said the state will also pay Nygren’s private attorneys $40,000 in fees for three court filings and one telephone conference.

