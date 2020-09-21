DOJ: Retired Madison police chief to review investigation into Jacob Blake shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — Retired Madison Police Chief Noble Wray will review the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley made the announcement during a news conference Monday.

“At the request of DA Graveley, I have identified an independent expert who can help ensure a just outcome in this case,” Kaul said. “Noble Wray is a longtime Wisconsin resident and a widely respected retired Madison Police Chief who has extensive experience in law enforcement, including experience at the national level as a police reform specialist for the U.S. Department of Justice.”

The DOJ is in the final stages of its investigation and will provide the investigative file to Wray, who will review the file and provide the district attorney with an analysis of the incident.

Wray served with the Madison Police Department for 29 years and was chief for the last nine. He began working for the department as a patrol officer on the city’s south side.

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot Aug. 23 by Officer Rusten Sheskey, a white man, in Kenosha. Sheskey was one of several officers responding to the area for a domestic situation.

A decision on whether to charge the involved officer was not announced Monday.

Widely distributed cellphone video shows Blake being shot seven times in the back while trying to get into his vehicle. No other officer at the scene fired a weapon, the DOJ reported previously.

Officials said officers tried using a taser to subdue Blake after initial attempts to arrest him failed.

All of the involved officers are on administrative leave while the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Blake’s family says he is paralyzed.

Protests have taken place in Kenosha, Madison and other parts of the country since Blake’s shooting.

An Illinois teen is charged with five felonies in connection to a shooting that killed two people who were taking part in a protest of the Blake shooting in Kenosha last month. A third person was shot and seriously injured, but survived.

