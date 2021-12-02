DOJ still investigating Festge Park stabbing incident, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have yet to provide an update on their investigation into a reported stabbing of a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy, more than a month after the incident.

Law enforcement responded to Festge Park, located west of Cross Plains, the night of Oct. 21 for a report of a suspicious person in the area. While investigating, the alleged suspect reportedly attacked an officer with an edged weapon.

At the time, authorities said the deputy fired her gun at the suspect but they didn’t know if the suspect was hit.

Following the incident, the Wisconsin Department of Justice took over the investigation because the deputy fired her weapon. The DOJ has not provided any updates since.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said in an email to News 3 that the Department of Justice’s investigation may be done by the end of the week, and added that the sheriff’s office is waiting to share more information until the DOJ completes its part of the investigation.

