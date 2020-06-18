DOJ searching for man in connection with 2 deaths, fire near Fort Atkinson

SUMNER, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is searching for a man believed to be in connection with the deaths of two people and a house fire near Fort Atkinson on Tuesday night.

The DOJ and Office of the State Fire Marshal have continued their investigation after two people were found dead outside a home in the town of Sumner.

A Jefferson County deputy was initially sent to the home for reports of a possible burglary. When the deputy arrived, they found two people laying on the driveway who were later pronounced dead. The release said someone inside the home shot at the deputy. Officials believe the incident was targeted.

DCI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Kevin P. Anderson, 68, of Fort Atkinson. Officials did not confirm whether Anderson was the person who fired at the deputy but are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds and has blue eyes and balding brown hair. Officials have warned the public to avoid the man if they see him and immediately contact law enforcement.

The public has also been asked to avoid the area of Wisconsin Highway 106 and County Highway A, as an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 920-674-7310.

