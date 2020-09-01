DOJ says it has reviewed 28 videos related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it has reviewed 28 videos related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Only two cellphone videos that captured the Aug. 23 shooting have been widely distributed over social media. The state Justice Department did not describe what was seen on any of the videos.

Kenosha police do not have body cameras.

A police officer shot Blake seven times in the back. Blake’s family says the 29-year-old Black man is paralyzed.

The Justice Department said Tuesday that it also issued four search warrants and collected more than 100 piece of evidence, but did not give any further details.

The update from the agency came as President Donald Trump visited Kenosha to view damage from unrest that followed the shooting.

