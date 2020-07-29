DOJ: Operation Legend expanded to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn, Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Milwaukee and Detroit are working to dispel concerns that federal agents headed to their cities will work to solve violent crimes and not break up protests.

The Department of Justice announced the expansion of Operation Legend, a national initiative launched in December to combat violent crime, to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee on Wednesday morning.

Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney in Milwaukee, said during a news conference Wednesday that the agents will work side-by-side with local and state task forces as part of Operation Legend, which is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept early in the morning of June 29 in Kansas City.

Operation Legend launched in Kansas City on July 8 and expanded to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 22.

Krueger insisted the agents will be trained investigators and not “beat cops.”

Questions have swirled about the agents’ mission after President Donald Trump sent federal agents to Portland, Oregon, to quell unrest in that city.

The Department of Justice’s release said agents will “supplement state and local law enforcement agencies.”

“Ten of [the 25] federal investigators are assigned to work in Milwaukee temporarily to provide immediate assistance,” the release said, “and the others will be assigned over the coming year to Milwaukee permanently to provide long-term assistance.”

Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, sent President Trump a letter last week saying he was “deeply disturbed” to hear White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows say in a television interview Sunday that agents might travel to Milwaukee without any direct communication with his office.

