DOJ opens federal investigation into police shooting of Jacob Blake

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

The new development was confirmed in a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

The FBI will work on the investigation with the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The release said the investigation will run “parallel to, and share information with, state authorities to the extent permissible under law.”

Those with information on the shooting are encouraged to call the FBI’s Milwaukee branch at 414-276-4684.

