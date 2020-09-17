DOJ: Mayville shooter shot 3 people, himself following argument in parking lot; all 4 expected to survive

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MAYVILLE, Wis. — All four people injured in a Mayville shooting Wednesday night are expected to survive, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Police said the four individuals were all airlifted to trauma centers following a shooting at 1118 Horicon St. in Mayville. Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, DOJ officials said three of the victims were standing in a parking lot when a 72-year-old man approached the group, prompting an argument. Officials said the man then shot the three individuals before shooting himself.

The three victims were identified as a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 67-year-old man. The victims and the shooter know each other, according to DOJ officials.

The Mayville Police Department and DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting with help from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Horicon Police Department, Lomira Police Department, Theresa Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.