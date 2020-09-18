DOJ investigating driver’s death after Monona police chase

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an individual following a vehicle pursuit that happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to DOJ officials, a Monona police officer was trying to stop a reckless driver which led to a vehicle chase. The driver of the vehicle crashed their car on Moorland Road at South Towne Boulevard.

Officials said the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and was ordered by law enforcement to cooperate. The driver then reportedly returned to the vehicle.

According to a news release, the officer at the scene heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the driver died at the scene.

DOJ officials said no law enforcement officers fired their gun during the incident.

DCI is conducting the investigation following a request from the Monona Police Department. Officials said “the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions.”

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin state Crime Laboratory and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services are helping DCI with the ongoing investigation.

Officials with DCI are reviewing evidence to determine what happened in the incident. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Dane County District Attorney.

