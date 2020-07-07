DOJ investigating death in Columbia County home

Site staff by Site staff

WISC-TV

ARLINGTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a death in Columbia County.

The news release said two deputies were serving an eviction Monday in Arlington when they heard a gunshot in the home. Officials said life saving measures were unsuccessful and the person died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The death is not known to have been a result of an officer’s actions, but the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office requested the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.