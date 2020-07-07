DOJ identifies Sheboygan officer involved in fatal shooting

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Associated Press

Sheboygan Police Department Officer Bryan Pray

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The state Department of Justice has identified the Sheboygan officer who shot and killed a Black man who allegedly charged him with a pair of knives Thursday.

Officials said Bryan Pray, who has two and a half years of service with the Sheboygan Police Department, responded to the call after 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin was found carrying weapons in the street. The release said the officer ordered Ruffin to drop the knives, but he refused and kept advancing.

Ruffin’s family said that officers knew he had a mental disability and did not believe Pray had to shoot him.

As part of the department’s policy, Pray has been placed on administrative leave.

The DOJ is leading the investigation with the help of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. When the investigation concludes, the DOJ will turn over the reports to the Sheboygan County District Attorney.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.