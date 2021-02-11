DOJ, health care leaders unveil proposals to overhaul emergency detentions in Wisconsin

Naomi Kowles by Naomi Kowles

State officials and stakeholders unveiled a package of policy and legislative proposals Thursday afternoon that would effectively overhaul the process in Wisconsin for handling crisis mental health calls where a person is a danger to themselves or others.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll see action taken in this year’s biannual budget to provide the kind of funding and support that’s needed to make progress,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said in Thursday’s press conference.

The emergency detention process has long been a concern for law enforcement and mental health care advocates in Wisconsin. A legal process that takes hours in medical clearance and long drives across the state to available crisis mental health institutions, people in mental crisis are taken into police custody before being transported first to a hospital to get medically cleared before being taken in a squad car to an available institution–usually the state-run Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released research in 2019 showing the average time spent on an emergency detention was nine hours; some can stretch much longer. Chief concerns include the length of time it takes to get medically cleared, the lack of availability of crisis mental health care in local communities, strain on county and law enforcement budgets, and a process that can further traumatize someone in mental crisis.

Thursday, the DOJ issued recommendations based on about two years of coalition work that recommends diverting more cases away from the emergency detention process to begin with, and improving detentions when they become necessary. Many of the recommendations would need buy-in from Wisconsin lawmakers.

“For many individuals experiencing behavioral health issues, an inpatient stay in a psychiatric hospital can be excessive, costly, potentially counterproductive, and not necessary to protect public safety,” the recommendations state.

The recommendations for diverting more cases away from an emergency detention process include:

Regional Crisis Stabilization Facilities

Peer Support Respite Centers

Mental Health Mobile Crisis Teams

Regional Crisis Assessment Services

Enhanced Community-Based Treatment for Suicidality

Where the police custody process is needed, the coalition recommends:

Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training

Additional Mental Health Bed Space

Broader adaptation of a standardized medical clearance process

Wider use of a tracking system for available beds

Expanded telemedicine

Streamlined court proceedings

Transport across state lines where expedient

This coverage will be updated and expanded.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.