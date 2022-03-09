DOJ concludes investigation into January MPD shooting, case files sent to Dane Co. DA’s office

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say they have turned over case files to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office following the DOJ’s investigation into a Madison police shooting from mid-January.

Police shot at and hit a suspect on Jan. 11 after the man allegedly fired at MPD officers during an attempted arrest in an apartment complex near the intersection of Northport and Dryden Drives, according to Madison Police Department Chief of Police Shon Barnes.

In a statement to News 3 Now shared Wednesday morning, DOJ’s Director of Communications Gillian Drummond said the department won’t provide any updates on the shooting going forward.

“I can confirm that the case files related to the January 11, 2022 officer-involved critical incident were turned over to DA Ozanne on February 23 for his charging decision” Drummond’s statement reads. “We will have no additional updates.”

Throughout the course of their investigation, DOJ officials did not share a single update on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, nor did they identify the officers who fired their weapons and/or hit the suspect.

According to initial reports, police shot the man “multiple times,” but neither officials with the Madison Police Department nor the DOJ ever shared the exact number of times he was hit.

At the time of the incident, Barnes said the man was “conscious and alert” while being transported to a local hospital, but authorities have not shared an update on his condition since. News 3 Now has reached out to the Madison Police Department for an update on his status.

News 3 Now has also reached out to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office to find out when officials might reach a decision on whether or not the officers who fired their weapons will face criminal charges, but did not receive an immediate response.

