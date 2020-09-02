DOJ announces online school safety school to report threats, prevent violence

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin attorney general announced a school safety tool that was created to help report threats and prevent school violence.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is launching the Speak Up, Speak Out, or SUSO, Resource Center, which Kaul said offers a 24/7 threat reporting system, threat assessment consultation, critical incident response and general school safety guidance.

“Whether students are concerned for their own safety or the safety of others, Speak Up, Speak Out can assist them in getting the help they need,” Kaul said in a statement.

Students, parents, school staff, or community members can submit a school safety concern or threat via the SUSO website, phone app or toll-free number. Center staff work to respond to tips and to deploy a response locally by communicating directly with school administrators, law enforcement and counselors.

Kaul said that nationwide, more than half of public middle and high schools operate similar safety tiplines.

The analysts in the SUSO resource center will also be able to deploy critical incident response teams if a school is experiencing a critical incident; provide a threat assessment consultation for school staff and law enforcement; or provide general school safety guidance including training, safety planning, and other topics.

“Our schools have been one of the safest places for our children, and I want that to always be the case,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said in the release. “The Speak Up Speak Out tip line will be a valuable resource for students with school safety concerns when they may not have as much one-to-one access to trusted adults.”

