DOJ announces more than $6M in funding for Wisconsin groups to combat addiction crisis

MADISON, Wis. — Department of Justice officials announced Thursday more than $6 million in grants intended to combat drug abuse and addiction throughout Wisconsin.

In total, the DOJ awarded $6,472,018 to nine individual groups throughout the state. The funding came as part of a grant program from the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs that distributed more than $341 to communities nationwide.

The money will be used to fund treatment and prevention resources, and investigations into drug trafficking statewide.

The following communities and groups received funding:

Milwaukee County received $1,200,000

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians received $589,959

Rock County received $500,000

Milwaukee County Combined Courts received $500,000

Vernon County received $318,354

Oneida Nation received $203,166

Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services received $1,945,652

Wisconsin Department of Justice received $514,887

Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians received $700,000

“If we hope to defeat an enemy as powerful, persistent and adaptable as illicit drugs, we must be at least as determined and versatile, focusing our ingenuity and resources on curbing abuse and fighting addiction,” said OJP’s Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These grants will enable criminal justice officials and substance abuse, mental health and other medical professionals to pool their assets and bring the full weight of our public safety and treatment systems down on this epidemic that has already caused so much harm.”

More detailed information about the DOJ’s grant programs and award amounts is available here.

