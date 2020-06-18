Dogs we love on Instagram

Get a canine pick-me-up online

Andrea Behling by Andrea Behling

If you don’t have a dog at home and need a canine pick-me-up, check out these Instagram accounts featuring local pups you can admire from a distance. (We threw one cat account in here, too, in case feline karma comes back to bite us … or scratch us.)

