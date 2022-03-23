Dog taken during vehicle break-ins at Outlets at the Dells; suspect flees, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Lake Delton Police.

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police in Lake Delton are searching for a dog taken during a vehicle break-in at the Outlets at the Dells Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a call about an armed robbery at the outlet mall just after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

In a news release, the Lake Delton Police Department said the suspect pointed a handgun at the owner of a work van when the owner confronted the suspect about taking items from it. Officers were already investigating multiple vehicle break-ins at the mall and a Home Depot hardware store in the area. In one of the break-ins, a tan 16-month-old Cavapoo dog was taken.

Officers reportedly saw the suspect in a blue Ford F-250 pickup truck fleeing the area on Highway 12 before getting on the interstate; they briefly pursued the vehicle but ended the chase due to unsafe conditions, the release said. The truck has a placard that says “Fully Insured” and has a license plate of PJ8907, which police said was recently stolen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Police did not provide a suspect description.

Anyone with information should call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 608-254-8331.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.