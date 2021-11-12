Dog stolen from Mazomanie home on Veterans Day, sheriff’s office says

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Dane County Sheriff's Office

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a dog was stolen from a Mazomanie home on Thursday, the agency said Friday afternoon.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the 13-year-old brown German Short Haired Pointer named Jackson was taken from his home on Wall Court sometime between 6 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Besides the 70-pound dog, nothing else was taken from the home. The sheriff’s office said there was no forced entry.

Anyone with information should call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.