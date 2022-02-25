Dog show returns to Alliant Energy Center

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Those hoping to escape the heavy global events of recent days are in luck: the American Kennel Club Dog Show is back this weekend at the Alliant Energy Center.

The dog show is a chance for people of all ages to see and meet various breeds of dogs and learn more about them from owners and breeders from across the Midwest.

There will also be vendor booths available for enthusiasts to purchase unique items for their four-legged friends.

“There’s over 1,800 dogs entered each day. There’s 13 rings, they start judging at 8 in the morning and they keep going by elimination, and by the end of the day, they’re going to end up with one dog that’s undefeated and that will be the Best in Show winner for the day,” Margie Wilson, one of the show’s co-chairs, said.

Tickets cost $5 per person; kids under 10 years old can enter for free.

The event runs daily through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.