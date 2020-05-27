Dog injured in Janesville home explosion expected to make full recovery

MADISON, Wis. — The dog who was injured in a Janesville home explosion on Memorial Day is expected to fully recover.

According to a news release from Madison Veterinary Specialists, Daisy Mae is a Corgi-mix and was inside the duplex with her two owners when the house exploded. Officials said a gas leak ignited by a lit cigarette caused the explosion.

Daisy was brought to Janesville Animal Medical Center and was triaged, stabilized and cared for up until Wednesday, when she was transferred to MVS, which is a 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital.

“Daisy arrived to MVS stable and I am optimistic that she’s going to make a full recovery,” said Dr. Lauren Keith, an emergency veterinarian at MVS.

The facility has specialized equipment to monitor Daisy throughout her recovery. The release said the dog suffered various injuries, including neck lacerations and significant burns on her front paws.

“We’re monitoring her breathing closely, as heat and smoke inhalation can cause delayed effects, but she has been breathing well and is able to rest comfortably,” said Keith.

Janesville Animal Medical Center’s Dr. Erica Reinman has covered the funds for Daisy’s care, along with family, other supporters and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation Charitable Fund through MVS.

