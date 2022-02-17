Dog, cat rescued in Beloit apartment fire

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Beloit Police Department

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit fire officials say a dog and a cat were rescued from an apartment fire Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at about 8:40 a.m. on Harrison Avenue.

Crews were able to put the fire out, and the Beloit Fire Department says nobody was injured.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The investigation into the fire is ongoing to figure out what caused it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Beloit Fire Department says it received helped from several other departments, including units from South Beloit, Janesville and the Town of Beloit.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.