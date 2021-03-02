Dodgeville woman arrested on numerous drug charges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Officers with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force arrested a woman Sunday on multiple drug charges after finding multiple drugs in her Dodgeville residence.

Officers with the drug task force, alongside deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Dodgeville police, reportedly found methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances when they searched a Dodgeville residence around 2:20 p.m.

Erin A. Van Epps, 37, was subsequently arrested and charged with manufacture/delivery of cocaine, manufacture/delivery of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Schedule II and IV narcotics, possession with intent to deliver a non-controlled prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia in the presence of a minor less than 14 years old, intent to deliver a controlled substance on or near a city park, maintaining a drug trafficking dwelling, and bail jumping.

Van Epps was taken to the Iowa County Jail following her arrest.

