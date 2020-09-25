Dodgeville School District to switch to blended school model following rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — With a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa County, the Dodgeville School District will temporarily switch to a blended learning schedule for students in grades 7-12.
In the past two weeks, there have been 47 confirmed cases in Iowa County, according to a notice posted on the Dodgeville School District website. This jump in cases impacts the district’s instructional model and moves it into a level 3.
The instructional model for grades 7-12 will pivot to 50%, with in-person instruction taking place every other day. Wednesday will be a full virtual day.
Elementary school through sixth grade will operate as normal during this time period.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.