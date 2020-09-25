Dodgeville School District to switch to blended school model following rise in COVID-19 cases in Iowa County

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — With a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa County, the Dodgeville School District will temporarily switch to a blended learning schedule for students in grades 7-12.

In the past two weeks, there have been 47 confirmed cases in Iowa County, according to a notice posted on the Dodgeville School District website. This jump in cases impacts the district’s instructional model and moves it into a level 3.

The instructional model for grades 7-12 will pivot to 50%, with in-person instruction taking place every other day. Wednesday will be a full virtual day.

Elementary school through sixth grade will operate as normal during this time period.