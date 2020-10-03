Dodgeville School District switching to online instruction

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Dodgeville School District will pivot to virtual learning for the next two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

The change will begin immediately and affects all grades, according to an update on the district’s website Friday.

Virtual instruction will take place from Monday to Oct. 19. School officials said there will be no school Monday and Tuesday to allow for staff to plan and adjust.

The closure affects all school programming, including athletic competitions and extracurricular practices.

School officials made the decision with guidance from the Iowa County Department of Health.

