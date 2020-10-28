Dodgeville School District pivots to all-virtual learning due to ‘rapid rise’ in COVID-19 cases

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Dodgeville School District will switch to all-virtual learning following a “rapid rise” in positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

A post from the district’s Facebook page said the change will go into effect Thursday and last until at least Nov. 30.

Those looking for more information on food delivery, picking up learning materials and other related topics are encouraged to call the building principal.

