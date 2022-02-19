Dodge County Sherriff’s Office investigating crash after man found dead

by Kyle Jones

OAK GROVE, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead after a crash in the Township of Oak Grove on Friday.

Officials said a deputy found an unoccupied vehicle in a field by County Highway DJ near Shady Lane just before 7 a.m. The vehicle had minor but disabling damage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The car was registered to a 32-year-old Hustisford man. Deputies tried to contact him at his home, but nobody was there.

At 3:20 p.m. on Friday, a resident about 2/3 mile away from where the vehicle was found reported an unresponsive man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the man was the owner of the vehicle found in the field. An investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.