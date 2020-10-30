Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating huber inmate

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Dodge County Sheriff's Office

JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Robert Lee Haley, after he failed to return to the jail as required, a release said.

Haley is serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault related crime, the release said. Haley did not return to the jail as he was required to do after a preapproved medical appointment.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections, officials said. He previously lived in Beaver Dam.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, officials ask the public to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726. They also ask people to not make contact with him if they do know of their whereabouts.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.