Dodge County officials arrest Milwaukee man following multiple vehicle chases

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A Milwaukee man was taken into custody after leading Dodge County officials on a series of vehicle pursuits Thursday afternoon.

Deputies first received information from Columbus police regarding a theft that happened in Columbus, according to the news release. Officials were given a description of a vehicle that was possibly heading north on Highway 151.

Minutes later, a Beaver Dam police officer found the vehicle and tried to pull it over on the highway near Industrial Drive.

The release said the vehicle kept driving and led officials on a chase, but law enforcement ended the pursuit after the driver sped up.

A Fox Lake officer found the vehicle enter the city about 20 minutes after the previous pursuit. The vehicle was seen leaving the city on Highway 68 toward Waupun, but a second chase was unsuccessful.

The vehicle was spotted entering Waupun at high speeds, which led to a Dodge County deputy and Waupun police lieutenant initiating a third chase.

Officials said the driver went north on Fox Lake Road and tried turning east on Jefferson Street but hit a curb. The vehicle was disabled after sustaining damage from the collision.

The man got out of his vehicle and ran but was arrested several blocks away by Waupun police and the sheriff’s office. The passenger was also taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Justin Carter-Smith, who was arrested for an outstanding federal warrant, eluding an officer, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release said the passenger was released to the custody of Columbus police and had no charges brought by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges may follow from other agencies.

