Dodge County man aiming for woodchuck accidentally shoots golfer, deputies say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

LOMIRA, Wis. — An 80-year-old man was accidentally shot while golfing in Dodge County on Monday morning, officials said.

According to a news release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, officials were sent to The Golf Club at Camelot in the township of Lomira shortly after 11 a.m.

Officials said a 50-year-old Lomira man was trying to shoot a woodchuck on his property, but the bullet ricocheted off some trees and struck the Fond du Lac man.

The release said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be released.

An investigation is ongoing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.