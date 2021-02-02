Dodge County law enforcement searching for walkaway Huber inmate

Logan Rude

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Dodge County authorities are asking the public for help with locating a Huber inmate who didn’t return to the jail.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old David Pirtle has an active arrest warrant out through Dodge County. Pirtle was serving 120-day and 60-day Huber sentences on GPS monitoring for operating while intoxicated and resisting/obstructing an officer.

According to a news release, attempts by law enforcement officers to locate Pirtle were unsuccessful.

His last known address is on North Military Road in Fond Du Lac, but he is also known to visit residences on Morris and Michigan streets.

Authorities said Pirtle is may be driving a 2016 black Nissan Altima or a 2007 grey Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about Pirtle’s location is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726.

